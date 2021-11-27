Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Price Target Lowered to $146.00 at Citigroup

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) had its target price reduced by Citigroup from $153.00 to $146.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

MDT has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Medtronic from $137.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. BTIG Research lowered Medtronic from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Medtronic from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $143.05.

NYSE MDT opened at $111.05 on Wednesday. Medtronic has a one year low of $110.06 and a one year high of $135.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market cap of $149.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $122.46 and its 200-day moving average is $125.99.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.03. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 14.80%. The business had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Medtronic will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 50,775 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.17, for a total transaction of $6,812,481.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 49,147 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.58, for a total transaction of $6,221,027.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Medtronic in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. MD Financial Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 100.0% in the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Medtronic by 459.2% during the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 274 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC lifted its position in Medtronic by 264.2% during the second quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 295 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. 79.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

