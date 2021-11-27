Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Price Target Lowered to $146.00 at Citigroup

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) had its target price reduced by Citigroup from $153.00 to $146.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the medical technology company’s stock.
MDT has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Medtronic from $137.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. BTIG Research lowered Medtronic from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Medtronic from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $143.05.
NYSE MDT opened at $111.05 on Wednesday. Medtronic has a one year low of $110.06 and a one year high of $135.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market cap of $149.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $122.46 and its 200-day moving average is $125.99.
In other news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 50,775 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.17, for a total transaction of $6,812,481.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 49,147 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.58, for a total transaction of $6,221,027.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Medtronic in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. MD Financial Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 100.0% in the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Medtronic by 459.2% during the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 274 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC lifted its position in Medtronic by 264.2% during the second quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 295 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. 79.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Medtronic Company Profile
Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.
