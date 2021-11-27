MCO (MCO) Price Hits $10.07 on Exchanges

MCO (CURRENCY:MCO) traded 32.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 27th. One MCO coin can currently be purchased for about $10.07 or 0.00018387 BTC on exchanges. MCO has a total market cap of $159.07 million and approximately $1.10 million worth of MCO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, MCO has traded 47.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get MCO alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001440 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001824 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002951 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.19 or 0.00044156 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00008514 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $127.54 or 0.00232834 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

MCO Profile

MCO (MCO) is a coin. It launched on May 18th, 2017. MCO’s total supply is 31,587,682 coins and its circulating supply is 15,793,831 coins. MCO’s official message board is medium.com/@Crypto.com . MCO’s official Twitter account is @MCO_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MCO is crypto.com . The Reddit community for MCO is /r/MCOCrypto

According to CryptoCompare, “Headquartered in Hong Kong, Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It provides users with a mobile app for both Android and iOS devices where it is possible to transact, store, monitor and/or manage their cryptocurrencies. Investment tools and MCO visa cards are also available for the users on Crypto.com. The MCO token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. The token was developed by Crypto.com and is able to serve as a medium of exchange value between users within the platform. The MCO Token Sale was conducted in May-June 2017 and raised US$26.7 million. MCO Swap Program: The swap program will involve combining the current functionalities of MCO, with CRO’s utility and technology, in a “one stop shop” token to enable a streamlined Crypto.com ecosystem. The swap program will also serve to leverage the advanced capabilities of the Crypto.com Chain, in preparation of its upcoming Mainnet launch. Crypto.com is encouraging MCO holders to swap to CRO. This is because the Crypto.com ecosystem will use one streamlined token (CRO) with the combined functionality, rather than two separate tokens (CRO and MCO). All functions currently attributed to MCO will still exist and will be preserved, but will be enhanced and represented by CRO. Read the announcement for more information here. “

Buying and Selling MCO

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MCO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MCO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MCO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MCO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.