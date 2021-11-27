MCDEX Price Tops $32.09 (MCB)

MCDEX (CURRENCY:MCB) traded 11.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 27th. MCDEX has a total market capitalization of $59.50 million and approximately $1.71 million worth of MCDEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MCDEX coin can now be purchased for about $32.09 or 0.00075684 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, MCDEX has traded up 21.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001391 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001830 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.48 or 0.00044808 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00008560 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.41 or 0.00235014 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48.41 or 0.00088591 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00012347 BTC.

MCDEX Profile

MCDEX is a coin. Its launch date was September 10th, 2018. MCDEX’s total supply is 2,268,644 coins and its circulating supply is 1,854,178 coins. MCDEX’s official Twitter account is @MyCryptoBank and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MCDEX is https://reddit.com/r/MCDEX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for MCDEX is mcdex.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Monte Carlo Decentralized Exchange is a crypto trading platform. It is powered by the Mai Protocol smart contracts deployed on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling MCDEX

