McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Rating Increased to B at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on MKC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $90.75.

MKC stock opened at $85.54 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.38. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $77.85 and a 12 month high of $98.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $22.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.47.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 12th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.40%.

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.84, for a total value of $31,850.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 13.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MKC. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the second quarter worth $1,516,000. Sage Capital Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the second quarter valued at $2,276,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 56,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,978,000 after buying an additional 2,102 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 20,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,789,000 after buying an additional 6,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scott & Selber Inc. increased its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 69.9% in the 2nd quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 14,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after buying an additional 5,993 shares in the last quarter. 73.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, market and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor and DaQiao.

