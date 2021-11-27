MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reduced its position in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 259,725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 33,423 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in MaxLinear were worth $11,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in MaxLinear by 698.4% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,996,000 after acquiring an additional 349,900 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its position in MaxLinear by 27.9% during the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 652,720 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,734,000 after acquiring an additional 142,210 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in MaxLinear by 6.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 554,977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,581,000 after acquiring an additional 32,123 shares during the period. Force Hill Capital Management LP raised its position in MaxLinear by 19.6% during the second quarter. Force Hill Capital Management LP now owns 220,667 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,376,000 after acquiring an additional 36,238 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in MaxLinear by 58.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 195,550 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,309,000 after acquiring an additional 72,028 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MXL. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $51.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MaxLinear currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.20.

In other news, CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 13,362 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.24, for a total transaction of $657,944.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Steven G. Litchfield purchased 7,922 shares of MaxLinear stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $47.98 per share, for a total transaction of $380,097.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 14,826 shares of company stock valued at $754,807 and have sold 86,333 shares valued at $4,600,242. Company insiders own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MXL opened at $66.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.11 and a 12-month high of $72.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -444.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.99.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $229.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.76 million. MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 1.30% and a positive return on equity of 26.85%. MaxLinear’s revenue was up 46.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of radio frequency, high-performance analog and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.

