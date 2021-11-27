Matthew Quinn Purchases 5,000 Shares of Elders Limited (ASX:ELD) Stock

Elders Limited (ASX:ELD) insider Matthew Quinn bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$11.59 ($8.28) per share, with a total value of A$57,945.00 ($41,389.29).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.03, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.26.

The firm also recently announced a Final dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from Elders’s previous Final dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, November 21st. This represents a yield of 1.85%. Elders’s payout ratio is 46.07%.

Elders Limited provides livestock, real estate, and wool agency services to rural and regional customers primarily in Australia. It operates through Branch Network, Wholesale Products, Feed and Processing Services, and Corporate Services and Other Costs segments. The company offers rural farm inputs, such as seeds, fertilizers, agricultural chemicals, animal health products, and general rural merchandise, as well as professional production and cropping advisory services; and provides retail services through corporate owned stores and through the Tucker Pet and Produce brand to independently owned member stores.

