Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Position Cut by Peoples Financial Services CORP.

Peoples Financial Services CORP. lessened its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 1.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,080 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 286 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for about 2.2% of Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $5,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $237,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in Mastercard by 137.9% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 157 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC grew its stake in Mastercard by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 747 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,322 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on MA. Compass Point lifted their target price on Mastercard from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Mastercard from $451.00 to $448.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Mastercard from $450.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Mastercard from $427.00 to $429.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $426.57.

MA stock traded down $15.83 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $324.17. 6,613,928 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,021,327. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $347.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $359.51. The stock has a market cap of $318.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.87, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.10. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $312.38 and a fifty-two week high of $401.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 116.88% and a net margin of 45.50%. Mastercard’s revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.65%.

In other news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 10,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $3,947,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.40, for a total value of $32,248,273.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 374,646 shares of company stock valued at $127,575,078. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

Featured Article: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.