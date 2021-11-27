MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.330-$1.330 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.330. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.90 billion-$1.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.10 billion.MasTec also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $5.550-$5.550 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of MasTec from $114.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of MasTec in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They set a buy rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of MasTec from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MasTec currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $116.82.

Get MasTec alerts:

Shares of MasTec stock traded down $2.86 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $97.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 295,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 802,420. MasTec has a one year low of $55.64 and a one year high of $122.33. The stock has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $90.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.12. MasTec had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. MasTec’s revenue was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MasTec will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in MasTec stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,517 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in MasTec were worth $821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 71.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MasTec

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications; Oil and Gas; Electrical Transmissions; Clean Energy and Infrastructure; and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

Featured Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.