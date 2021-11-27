Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Martin Midstream is a limited partnership which stores and transports hydrocarbon products and specialty chemicals, primarily in the Gulf Coast. It runs a marine transportation business, mostly barges and tugs, and operates storage tanks. “

Shares of MMLP stock opened at $2.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.12 million, a P/E ratio of -8.20 and a beta of 2.67. Martin Midstream Partners has a twelve month low of $1.40 and a twelve month high of $3.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.03.

Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $211.26 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.27) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Martin Midstream Partners will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $0.005 per share. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. Martin Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is presently -5.88%.

In related news, Director Ruben S. Martin bought 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.12 per share, with a total value of $140,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,691,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,277,654.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have acquired a total of 50,384 shares of company stock worth $157,638 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,068 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 4,359 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 173.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,639 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 6,748 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Martin Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 57.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,287 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 10,293 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Martin Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. 34.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Martin Midstream Partners Company Profile

Martin Midstream Partners LP engages in a diverse set of operations focused primarily in the United States Gulf Coast region. It operates through the following segments: Terminalling and Storage, Transportation, Sulfur Services, and Natural Gas Liquids. The Terminalling and Storage segment offers storage, refining, blending, packaging, and handling services for producers and suppliers of petroleum products and by-products, including the refining of naphthenic crude oil and the blending and packaging of various grades and quantities of industrial, commercial, and automotive lubricants and greases.

