Marshall Wace North America L.P. Purchases Shares of 39,890 Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 39,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned 0.10% of Odonate Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Odonate Therapeutics by 945.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,198,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083,562 shares in the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC raised its holdings in Odonate Therapeutics by 48.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 1,986,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,933,000 after purchasing an additional 650,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Odonate Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $670,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in Odonate Therapeutics by 47.4% in the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 230,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 74,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Odonate Therapeutics by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 93,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 20,581 shares in the last quarter. 92.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Odonate Therapeutics stock opened at $1.65 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.88 and a 200 day moving average of $3.22. The firm has a market cap of $63.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 0.43. Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.46 and a 1 year high of $7.10.

Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ODT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.33). Equities analysts anticipate that Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Kevin C. Tang sold 1,287,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.29, for a total transaction of $2,948,551.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Aaron I. Davis sold 170,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.23, for a total transaction of $379,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,252,866 shares of company stock valued at $4,710,606. 48.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Odonate Therapeutics

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of therapeutics that improves and extends the lives of patients with cancer. It focuses on the development of tesetaxel, a novel chemotherapy agent that belongs to a class of drugs known as taxanes, which are used in the treatment of cancer.

