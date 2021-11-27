Marshall Wace North America L.P. Purchases New Holdings in Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 19,897 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Aethlon Medical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Aethlon Medical by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 103,121 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 36,368 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Aethlon Medical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Aethlon Medical by 238.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 579,664 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,852,000 after buying an additional 408,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Aethlon Medical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. 14.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Aethlon Medical alerts:

Shares of Aethlon Medical stock opened at $2.63 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 0.46. Aethlon Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.45 and a twelve month high of $12.49.

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $0.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.21 million. Aethlon Medical had a negative return on equity of 51.55% and a negative net margin of 954.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Aethlon Medical, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Aethlon Medical in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

About Aethlon Medical

Aethlon Medical, Inc is a medical technology company, which focuses on developing products to diagnose and treat life and organ threatening diseases. It develops Aethlon Hemopurifier, which is a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device designed to combat cancer and life-threatening viral infections. The firm operates through the following segments: Aethlon and ESI.

Featured Story: The four types of profit margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Aethlon Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aethlon Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.