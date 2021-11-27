Marshall Wace North America L.P. Lowers Stock Holdings in Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. lowered its holdings in Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) by 12.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,338 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,476 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in Banco Santander-Chile were worth $205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Banco Santander-Chile by 39.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,777,184 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $75,054,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070,703 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Banco Santander-Chile by 348.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,080,264 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,464,000 after acquiring an additional 839,383 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Banco Santander-Chile by 234,918.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 599,297 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,881,000 after acquiring an additional 599,042 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Banco Santander-Chile during the second quarter valued at about $3,787,000. Finally, Thomas White International Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile during the second quarter worth about $2,839,000. 8.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BSAC opened at $18.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.96. The stock has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a PE ratio of 8.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.78. Banco Santander-Chile has a 12 month low of $17.02 and a 12 month high of $26.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.04). Banco Santander-Chile had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 24.93%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Banco Santander-Chile will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Banco Santander-Chile from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st.

About Banco Santander-Chile

Banco Santander Chile SA engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Middle-Market, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Other. The Retail banking segment offers consumer loans, credit cards, auto loans, commercial loans, foreign exchange, mortgage loans, debit cards, checking accounts, savings products, mutual funds, stock brokerage and insurance brokerage.

