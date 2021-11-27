Marshall Wace North America L.P. Buys Shares of 26,319 Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 26,319 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CHS. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 21.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 408,044 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,742,000 after acquiring an additional 73,069 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 39.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 164,314 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 46,566 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 140.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 460,655 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 268,984 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 4.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 526,598 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,742,000 after acquiring an additional 20,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 76.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 55,233 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 24,007 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Chico’s FAS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Shares of NYSE CHS opened at $5.69 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.46. The firm has a market cap of $696.83 million, a P/E ratio of -5.52 and a beta of 1.61. Chico’s FAS, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.38 and a 52 week high of $7.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $472.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.35 million. Chico’s FAS had a negative return on equity of 40.13% and a negative net margin of 7.37%. As a group, research analysts expect that Chico’s FAS, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

About Chico’s FAS

Chico’s FAS, Inc engages in the retail of women’s private branded, sophisticated, casual-to-dressy apparel, intimates, and complementary accessories. The firm’s product portfolio consists of the following brands: Chico’s, Soma, and White House Black Market. It also operates boutiques, retail stores, and websites to sell the products.

