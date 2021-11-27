Marshall Wace LLP Takes Position in Nemaura Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRD)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Nemaura Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRD) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 62,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $650,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.27% of Nemaura Medical at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nemaura Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Nemaura Medical by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Nemaura Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Atom Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of Nemaura Medical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $165,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nemaura Medical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $298,000. 4.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:NMRD opened at $4.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.04 million, a P/E ratio of -13.47 and a beta of -0.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.11. Nemaura Medical Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.45 and a fifty-two week high of $17.40.

Nemaura Medical (NASDAQ:NMRD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.04).

Nemaura Medical, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of medical device research. It manufactures and commercializes glucose monitoring system, named sugarBEAT. The sugarBEAT consists of a disposable adhesive skin-patch connected to a rechargeable wireless transmitter that displays glucose readings at regular five minute intervals with the use of a mobile app.

