Marshall Wace LLP Sells 127,039 Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Marshall Wace LLP trimmed its position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 96.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,233 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 127,039 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Match Group were worth $683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. National Pension Service boosted its stake in Match Group by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 418,566 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,494,000 after purchasing an additional 3,751 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Match Group by 20.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,681,706 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $916,175,000 after purchasing an additional 965,951 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Match Group by 41.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 40,928 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,600,000 after purchasing an additional 12,037 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in Match Group by 1.4% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 891,949 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,281,000 after purchasing an additional 12,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Securities LLC raised its holdings in Match Group by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 11,768 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. 94.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Match Group news, Director Joseph Levin sold 70,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.64, for a total transaction of $11,739,788.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 239,846 shares of company stock worth $41,279,631 over the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Match Group stock opened at $133.67 on Friday. Match Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.68 and a 52-week high of $182.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $153.91 and a 200 day moving average of $151.20. The company has a market capitalization of $37.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.96.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.09). Match Group had a negative return on equity of 90.70% and a net margin of 20.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MTCH shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on Match Group from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Match Group from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Match Group in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Match Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.82.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

