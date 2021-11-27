Marshall Wace LLP Purchases Shares of 8,835 iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $767,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.25% of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WOOD. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 31.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 210,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,237,000 after purchasing an additional 50,143 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 262.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 64,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,607,000 after purchasing an additional 46,742 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF in the second quarter valued at $1,924,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 126.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,021,000 after acquiring an additional 19,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,627,000.

Get iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:WOOD opened at $85.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $86.49 and a 200-day moving average of $88.22. iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF has a one year low of $71.74 and a one year high of $98.98.

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 publicly-traded companies engaged in the ownership, management or upstream supply chain of forests and timberlands.

Featured Article: Dividend Yield

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WOOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.