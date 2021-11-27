Marshall Wace LLP Lowers Stock Position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Marshall Wace LLP lessened its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 84.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,942 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 26,191 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $721,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DRI. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 57.7% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the second quarter worth about $37,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 107.4% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 446 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 20.0% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 89.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Darden Restaurants stock opened at $140.55 on Friday. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a one year low of $105.49 and a one year high of $164.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $149.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.39. The company has a market cap of $18.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.46.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 27.45% and a net margin of 10.33%. The business’s revenue was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.51%.

Darden Restaurants declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the restaurant operator to buy up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DRI. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $167.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Darden Restaurants currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.90.

In other news, SVP John W. Madonna sold 2,674 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.45, for a total transaction of $415,673.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Melvin John Martin sold 6,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.36, for a total transaction of $981,657.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,736 shares of company stock valued at $4,501,937 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

See Also: Call Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.