Marshall Wace LLP Invests $747,000 in Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $747,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Procore Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Maven Securities LTD bought a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $264,000. 78.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Procore Technologies alerts:

In related news, CTO Sam Crigman sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.99, for a total value of $3,639,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Viii sold 1,610,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.30, for a total transaction of $150,213,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,677,913 shares of company stock valued at $156,386,591.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCOR opened at $79.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a current ratio of 3.74. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $76.18 and a one year high of $108.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $91.31.

Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. Procore Technologies had a negative net margin of 50.62% and a negative return on equity of 51.13%. The business had revenue of $131.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.36 million. The company’s revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PCOR. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Procore Technologies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Procore Technologies in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Procore Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.57.

Procore Technologies Company Profile

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products. The company enables stakeholders in the construction industry, such as owners, general contractors, specialty contractors, architects, and engineers, to collaborate on construction projects.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR).

Receive News & Ratings for Procore Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procore Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.