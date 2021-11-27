Marshall Wace LLP Cuts Stake in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Marshall Wace LLP lowered its position in shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) by 86.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,022 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 65,536 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Mercury Systems were worth $664,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MRCY. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Mercury Systems by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 60,527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,879,000 after buying an additional 7,934 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mercury Systems during the 1st quarter worth $333,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Mercury Systems by 82.7% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 14,956 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after buying an additional 6,772 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Mercury Systems by 60.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 147,176 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,398,000 after buying an additional 55,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Mercury Systems during the 1st quarter worth $1,738,000. Institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MRCY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of Mercury Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Mercury Systems to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Bank of America cut shares of Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Mercury Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.75.

Shares of MRCY stock opened at $48.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.93, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.02. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.44 and a 1-year high of $88.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.37.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.16. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 7.09%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. Analysts expect that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mercury Systems

Mercury Systems, Inc is a global commercial technology company, which serves the aerospace and defense industry. It offers products through the following categories: Components, Modules and Sub-Assemblies, and Integrated Subsystems. The Components category refers to technology elements performing a single, discrete technological function, which when physically combined with other components may be used to create a module or sub-assembly.

