Marshall Wace LLP Acquires Shares of 2,287 Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PH. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 504.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 30,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,357,000 after buying an additional 25,425 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,175,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $360,941,000 after buying an additional 49,665 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,711,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 281,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,560,000 after buying an additional 9,032 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 4,023 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.84, for a total transaction of $1,334,992.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 2,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.40, for a total value of $872,174.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 32,730 shares of company stock valued at $10,678,810. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

PH has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Parker-Hannifin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $342.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $337.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $337.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $366.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $356.06.

NYSE:PH opened at $309.64 on Friday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1 year low of $247.41 and a 1 year high of $334.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $39.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $304.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $302.43.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.58. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.02% and a net margin of 12.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 16.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 28.83%.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

