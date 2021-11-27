Manning & Napier Group LLC Sells 8,500 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Manning & Napier Group LLC decreased its position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 397,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,500 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $16,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KR. Cooper Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of Kroger in the 2nd quarter worth $218,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in shares of Kroger by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 50,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management grew its stake in shares of Kroger by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 6,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Kroger by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 95,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,654,000 after acquiring an additional 9,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Kroger by 3.6% during the second quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 49,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kroger stock opened at $43.14 on Friday. The Kroger Co. has a 12-month low of $30.35 and a 12-month high of $47.99. The company has a market cap of $32.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.95, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.61.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.16. Kroger had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 28.52%. The firm had revenue of $31.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.38%.

In other Kroger news, VP Todd A. Foley sold 28,874 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.83, for a total transaction of $1,150,051.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total transaction of $778,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,479 shares of company stock worth $2,966,226 over the last ninety days. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on KR shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Kroger from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Kroger from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Kroger from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Kroger from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Northcoast Research increased their price target on shares of Kroger from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kroger presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.63.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

