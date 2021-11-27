Manning & Napier Group LLC Sells 2,268 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Manning & Napier Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 189,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,268 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $28,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in Eaton by 3.4% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 96,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,436,000 after acquiring an additional 3,154 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its stake in Eaton by 4.8% in the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 5,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Eaton by 3.8% in the third quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,866,000 after buying an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP lifted its stake in Eaton by 7.3% in the third quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 5,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Eaton in the third quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

In other Eaton news, insider Craig Arnold sold 127,559 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.38, for a total transaction of $21,861,061.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Uday Yadav sold 49,580 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.32, for a total value of $8,642,785.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $152.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Eaton from $171.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Eaton in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. HSBC lowered shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $153.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.88.

Shares of ETN opened at $167.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $66.77 billion, a PE ratio of 32.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $162.72 and a 200-day moving average of $157.39. Eaton Co. plc has a one year low of $113.79 and a one year high of $175.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.02. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 10.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Eaton’s payout ratio is presently 59.03%.

About Eaton

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

