Manning & Napier Group LLC Has $36.11 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 715,202 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,315 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $36,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Monarch Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,875,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 7,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 6,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Geller Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 13,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA opened at $49.95 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.97. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $45.07 and a twelve month high of $53.49.

