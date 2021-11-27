Manning & Napier Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Manning & Napier Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 2.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 81,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,103 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $18,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CMI. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in Cummins during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cummins in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 22,473.8% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 9,439 shares during the last quarter. 80.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cummins alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CMI shares. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Cummins from $315.00 to $299.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Cummins from $252.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Cummins from $295.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Cummins from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cummins has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.36.

Shares of CMI opened at $219.68 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $233.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $239.20. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $216.41 and a twelve month high of $277.09. The stock has a market cap of $31.42 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $3.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.99 by ($0.30). Cummins had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 24.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.57 EPS. Analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 15.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.11%.

In other news, VP Walter J. Fier sold 7,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.70, for a total transaction of $1,734,752.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Leo Allen Bruno V. Di sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $233,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,550 shares of company stock worth $4,052,119. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

Read More: What is the G-20?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.