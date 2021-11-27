MakiSwap (MAKI) Price Hits $0.11 on Exchanges

MakiSwap (CURRENCY:MAKI) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 27th. One MakiSwap coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000205 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, MakiSwap has traded down 11.9% against the US dollar. MakiSwap has a total market capitalization of $7.79 million and approximately $468,639.00 worth of MakiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001820 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001742 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.63 or 0.00064847 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.12 or 0.00078477 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57.11 or 0.00103924 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,105.19 or 0.07470773 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $54,920.48 or 0.99946314 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

MakiSwap Coin Profile

MakiSwap’s total supply is 96,576,637 coins and its circulating supply is 68,971,718 coins. MakiSwap’s official Twitter account is @makiswap

Buying and Selling MakiSwap

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MakiSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MakiSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MakiSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

