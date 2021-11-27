Maj Invest Holding A S Sells 250 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Maj Invest Holding A S cut its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 500 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. The Goldman Sachs Group comprises 0.0% of Maj Invest Holding A S’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Maj Invest Holding A S’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 66.7% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 100 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter worth $38,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $520.00 to $576.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $435.00 price objective (up from $370.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $437.00 to $483.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $432.00 to $451.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $419.29.

GS stock opened at $389.39 on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $230.36 and a 52 week high of $426.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $398.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $388.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.53.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $14.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.78 by $5.15. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 34.46% and a return on equity of 24.52%. The business had revenue of $13.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $9.68 earnings per share. The Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 60.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.19%.

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

