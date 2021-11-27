Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) and Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) Head to Head Comparison

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) and Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) are both mid-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, valuation and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

64.2% of Magnite shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of Health Catalyst shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.1% of Magnite shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Health Catalyst and Magnite’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Health Catalyst -63.88% -22.56% -12.08% Magnite 1.41% 5.05% 1.74%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Health Catalyst and Magnite, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Health Catalyst 0 0 10 1 3.09 Magnite 0 2 9 0 2.82

Health Catalyst presently has a consensus target price of $61.00, suggesting a potential upside of 39.84%. Magnite has a consensus target price of $43.70, suggesting a potential upside of 132.94%. Given Magnite’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Magnite is more favorable than Health Catalyst.

Volatility & Risk

Health Catalyst has a beta of 0.69, suggesting that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Magnite has a beta of 2.16, suggesting that its share price is 116% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Health Catalyst and Magnite’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Health Catalyst $188.85 million 12.02 -$115.02 million ($3.28) -13.30 Magnite $221.63 million 11.11 -$53.43 million $0.02 938.47

Magnite has higher revenue and earnings than Health Catalyst. Health Catalyst is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Magnite, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Magnite beats Health Catalyst on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Health Catalyst Company Profile

Health Catalyst, Inc. engages in the provision of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the Technology, and Professional Services segments. The Technology segment includes its data platform, analytics applications, and support services. The Professional Services segment combines analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsource, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers. The company was founded by Steven C. Barlow and Thomas D. Burton in 2008 and is headquartered in South Jordan, UT.

Magnite Company Profile

Magnite, Inc. provides a technology solution to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers. It features applications and services for digital advertising sellers including websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties. The company was founded by Frank Addante, Duc Chau, Craig Roah, Julie Mattern and Brian D. Baumgart on April 20, 2007 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

