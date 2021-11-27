MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$28.71.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MAG. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of MAG Silver from C$33.00 to C$31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$21.50 target price on shares of MAG Silver in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of MAG Silver from C$27.00 to C$28.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

In related news, Senior Officer Larry Taddei sold 10,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.18, for a total transaction of C$260,757.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,229,649.72.

Shares of MAG opened at C$20.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$22.79 and its 200-day moving average is C$24.12. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 393.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 43.85 and a quick ratio of 42.68. MAG Silver has a 12-month low of C$17.88 and a 12-month high of C$31.21.

About MAG Silver

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of silver mining properties. It also explores for gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

