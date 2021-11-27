Macy’s (NYSE:M) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Macy’s (NYSE:M) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.570-$4.760 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.890. The company issued revenue guidance of $24.12 billion-$24.28 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $23.78 billion.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on M shares. Gordon Haskett raised their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Macy’s from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the company from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Macy’s from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Macy’s from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Macy’s currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.00.

M stock traded down $1.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.48. 14,804,250 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,202,064. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.82. The company has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.08. Macy’s has a twelve month low of $9.95 and a twelve month high of $37.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.92. Macy’s had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 41.33%. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Macy’s will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.56%.

Macy’s declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, August 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 1,216 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.79, for a total value of $26,496.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Adrian V. Mitchell sold 2,397 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total transaction of $76,272.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,765 shares of company stock worth $158,965. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

