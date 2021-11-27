Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) PT Lowered to C$12.50 at TD Securities

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) had its price target cut by TD Securities from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the mining company’s stock.

LUN has been the subject of several other research reports. Haywood Securities lowered their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Cormark lowered their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed an underperform rating and issued a C$15.30 price objective (down previously from C$17.00) on shares of Lundin Mining in a research note on Friday, October 8th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$14.00 to C$9.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$12.61.

LUN opened at C$10.03 on Wednesday. Lundin Mining has a twelve month low of C$8.56 and a twelve month high of C$16.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$10.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$11.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The mining company reported C$0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$952.44 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lundin Mining will post 10.5099528 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Marie Inkster sold 53,686 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.12, for a total value of C$543,184.21. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 501,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,069,594.51. Also, Director Catherine Jean Garrett Stefan bought 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$8.91 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,896.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 62,000 shares in the company, valued at C$552,420.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

