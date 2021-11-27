Lundin Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNDNF) Cut to Sell at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNDNF) to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has $309.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) in a report on Friday, July 30th. Pareto Securities upgraded Lundin Energy AB (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $340.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Scotiabank restated a sector perform rating on shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lundin Energy AB (publ) has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $324.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS LNDNF opened at $36.00 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.61. Lundin Energy AB has a fifty-two week low of $24.36 and a fifty-two week high of $42.20.

Lundin Energy AB is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. It explores, develops and produces oil and gas, and develops other energy resources. The company was founded in May 2001 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

