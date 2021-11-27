Lua Token Trading Down 2.1% This Week (LUA)

Lua Token (CURRENCY:LUA) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 27th. In the last seven days, Lua Token has traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Lua Token has a total market capitalization of $5.03 million and approximately $20,100.00 worth of Lua Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lua Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0605 or 0.00000156 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Lua Token

Lua Token (LUA) is a coin. It launched on September 28th, 2020. Lua Token’s total supply is 210,628,942 coins and its circulating supply is 83,081,924 coins. The official website for Lua Token is luaswap.org/# . Lua Token’s official message board is medium.com/luaswap . Lua Token’s official Twitter account is @luaswap and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LuaSwap.org is a multi-chain liquidity protocol for emerging token projects with no seed investment, founder’s fees, or pre-mining. “

Buying and Selling Lua Token

