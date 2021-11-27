LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $99.30 Million

Equities analysts predict that LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) will announce $99.30 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for LSI Industries’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $96.49 million and the highest estimate coming in at $102.10 million. LSI Industries reported sales of $76.39 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 30%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th.

On average, analysts expect that LSI Industries will report full year sales of $385.78 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $385.00 million to $386.56 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $425.22 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for LSI Industries.

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. The company had revenue of $106.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.27 million. LSI Industries had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 1.99%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LYTS. Zacks Investment Research cut LSI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 6th. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on LSI Industries in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of LSI Industries in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of LSI Industries by 26.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,382 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LSI Industries in the third quarter valued at about $78,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in LSI Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in LSI Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LYTS traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.48. 29,886 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,475. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $201.36 million, a PE ratio of 29.92, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.89. LSI Industries has a 12 month low of $6.98 and a 12 month high of $11.22.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. LSI Industries’s payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

About LSI Industries

LSI Industries, Inc engages in the provision a variety of lighting solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Lighting and Graphics. The Lighting segment manufactures and markets outdoor and indoor lighting for the commercial, industrial and multi-site retail markets, including the petroleum or convenience store market.

