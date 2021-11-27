Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 100 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reduced its position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 1.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,100 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $1,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 896.3% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 509 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 522 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 2,308.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 578 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

In related news, insider Rick M. Mcconnell sold 6,164 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.12, for a total value of $678,779.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 6,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.15, for a total transaction of $624,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AKAM opened at $111.94 on Friday. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.64 and a 12-month high of $124.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.19 billion, a PE ratio of 30.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $107.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.59.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 16.98%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Akamai Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 2nd that allows the company to buyback $1.80 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology infrastructure company to reacquire up to 10% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

AKAM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Akamai Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Akamai Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.73.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

Read More: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM).

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.