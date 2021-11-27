Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Increases Stock Holdings in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Independence Realty Trust were worth $1,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IRT. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 88.1% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,044,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,505,000 after buying an additional 1,425,687 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 114.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,285,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,430,000 after buying an additional 686,357 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,966,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $218,155,000 after buying an additional 535,903 shares during the period. Aew Capital Management L P raised its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 2,258,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,178,000 after buying an additional 312,600 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,425,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,992,000 after buying an additional 249,161 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Independence Realty Trust alerts:

IRT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Independence Realty Trust from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report on Monday, November 15th. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Independence Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.31.

Shares of NYSE IRT opened at $24.69 on Friday. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.76 and a twelve month high of $25.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.16.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.09). Independence Realty Trust had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 4.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Independence Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 165.52%.

About Independence Realty Trust

Independence Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, operates, improves and manages multifamily apartment communities across non-gateway U.S. markets. It aims to provide stockholders risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, operational performance and consistent return of capital through distributions and capital appreciation.

Read More: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.