Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Decreases Holdings in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $1,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Ryder System in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ryder System in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of Ryder System in the second quarter valued at about $56,000. First Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Ryder System by 17.1% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,674 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Ryder System in the second quarter valued at about $130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE R opened at $85.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Ryder System, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.70 and a 52 week high of $93.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 1.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $85.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.11.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.46. Ryder System had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 15.58%. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ryder System, Inc. will post 8.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. Ryder System’s payout ratio is currently 34.27%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Ryder System from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Ryder System from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Ryder System from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Ryder System from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.89.

In other Ryder System news, SVP Cristina Gallo-Aquino sold 4,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.10, for a total transaction of $370,460.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ryder System Company Profile

Ryder System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Central Support Services (CSS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, commercial rental, and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers.

