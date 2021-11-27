Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Buys 1,000 Shares of Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,700 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Gibraltar Industries were worth $1,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 48,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Gibraltar Industries by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 680,344 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,258,000 after purchasing an additional 16,966 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its position in Gibraltar Industries by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 70,686 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,401,000 after purchasing an additional 7,546 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Gibraltar Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Gibraltar Industries by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 24,311 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Linda Kristine Myers acquired 530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $75.72 per share, with a total value of $40,131.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ ROCK opened at $72.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.37 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.52. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.28 and a 12-month high of $103.02.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $369.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.93 million. Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 4.54%. Gibraltar Industries’s revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

Gibraltar Industries Profile

Gibraltar Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products and services for the renewable energy, conservation, residential, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: Residential Products, Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation.

