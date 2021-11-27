Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Boosts Stake in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 61,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Allegheny Technologies were worth $1,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ATI. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Allegheny Technologies by 626.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,743 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Allegheny Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Allegheny Technologies by 59.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Allegheny Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in Allegheny Technologies by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 9,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 1,883 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ATI shares. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Allegheny Technologies from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Allegheny Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.38.

Shares of ATI stock opened at $15.16 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.60 and a 200-day moving average of $19.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated has a 12-month low of $13.48 and a 12-month high of $25.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 1.67.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $725.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $675.60 million. Allegheny Technologies had a negative net margin of 41.94% and a negative return on equity of 9.26%. Allegheny Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.38) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Allegheny Technologies Incorporated will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Allegheny Technologies Profile

Allegheny Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty materials and components. It operates through the High Performance Materials and Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S) segments. The HPMC segment consists of the production of materials, parts, and components for aerospace and defense, medical, and energy markets.

