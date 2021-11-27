Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Longboard Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing novel, transformative medicines for neurological diseases. Longboard Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in SAN DIEGO. “

Shares of LBPH opened at $5.90 on Thursday. Longboard Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $5.90 and a one year high of $18.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.60.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.10. Sell-side analysts predict that Longboard Pharmaceuticals will post -1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,106,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Integral Health Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 100.0% during the second quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $405,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $135,000. 58.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for neurological diseases. Its products include LP352, a Phase I clinical trial product for the developmental and epileptic encephalopathies (DEEs) and refractory epilepsies; LP143, a product for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and other neuroinflammatory disorders; and LP659, a product for multiple neuroinflammatory disorders.

