London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEG) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEG) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 9,738 ($127.23).

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LSEG. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a £110 ($143.72) target price on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a £100 ($130.65) price objective on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a £103 ($134.57) price objective on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 8,890 ($116.15) price objective on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Get London Stock Exchange Group alerts:

Shares of LSEG traded down GBX 120 ($1.57) on Friday, reaching GBX 6,704 ($87.59). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 946,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 720,037. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.24. London Stock Exchange Group has a twelve month low of GBX 6,552 ($85.60) and a twelve month high of £100.10 ($130.78). The stock has a market capitalization of £37.37 billion and a PE ratio of 66.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 7,371.46 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 7,622.58.

In related news, insider David Schwimmer bought 5,000 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 6,680 ($87.27) per share, with a total value of £334,000 ($436,373.14).

About London Stock Exchange Group

London Stock Exchange Group plc engages in market infrastructure business primarily in the United Kingdom, the United States, Italy, France, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Information Services, Post Trade Services, Capital Markets, Technology Services, and Other. It operates a range of international equity, ETF, bond, and derivatives markets, including London Stock Exchange; Borsa Italiana; MTS, a European fixed income market; and Turquoise, a pan-European equities multilateral trading facility.

See Also: Why is total return important?

Receive News & Ratings for London Stock Exchange Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for London Stock Exchange Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.