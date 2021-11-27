Loews Co. (NYSE:L) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,480 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 12,675 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Loews were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in L. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Loews in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,799,000. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in Loews by 632.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 311,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,023,000 after acquiring an additional 268,951 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Loews by 55.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 715,295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,682,000 after acquiring an additional 254,094 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Loews by 1.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,635,703 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,127,741,000 after acquiring an additional 242,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Loews by 111.6% during the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 343,526 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,894,000 after acquiring an additional 181,208 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Mark S. Schwartz sold 8,759 shares of Loews stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.73, for a total transaction of $505,657.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 561 shares of Loews stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.62, for a total transaction of $31,202.82. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,430. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

L has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Loews from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Loews from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of L opened at $55.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.97 billion, a PE ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.68. Loews Co. has a fifty-two week low of $41.74 and a fifty-two week high of $59.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Loews (NYSE:L) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 6.24%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. Loews’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.08%.

Loews Profile

Loews Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the oil and gas business. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial, Diamond Offshore, Boardwalk Pipeline, Loews Hotels and Corporate. The CNA Financial segment offers property, casualty, insurance, and underwriting services.

