Lizhi (LIZI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Lizhi (NASDAQ:LIZI) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 29th. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Lizhi (NASDAQ:LIZI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.30) by $0.72. The company had revenue of $86.62 million for the quarter. Lizhi had a negative net margin of 6.07% and a negative return on equity of 62.31%.

Get Lizhi alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LIZI opened at $2.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.69 and a beta of 1.29. Lizhi has a 1-year low of $2.15 and a 1-year high of $16.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.50.

A number of analysts have weighed in on LIZI shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Lizhi in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Lizhi from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Lizhi by 210.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 488,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after acquiring an additional 331,267 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Lizhi by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 5,586 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lizhi in the 3rd quarter worth about $84,000. 7.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lizhi

Lizhi Inc operates an online user-generated content audio community, interactive audio entertainment platform, and online audio platform in China and the United States. It provides podcasts, live streaming, and audio entertainment products. The company also offers Lizhi app that allows users to record and share their voices on mobile devices; Tiya App, an audio-based social networking product; and LIZHI Podcast, a podcast app to provide curated podcast content.

See Also: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Lizhi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lizhi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.