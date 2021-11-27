Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Trims Stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management reduced its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 65.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,353 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 148,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,604,000 after acquiring an additional 20,339 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the third quarter worth $241,000. JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 0.9% in the third quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,600,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 10.7% in the third quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 50,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,148,000 after purchasing an additional 4,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO lifted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 2.7% in the third quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 12,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,661,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. 80.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LHX opened at $215.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $42.21 billion, a PE ratio of 28.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.54. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $168.70 and a fifty-two week high of $246.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $226.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $225.04.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The business’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 53.97%.

In other news, insider William M. Brown sold 85,162 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.91, for a total transaction of $19,579,595.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 293,776 shares in the company, valued at $67,542,040.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Todd W. Gautier sold 6,912 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.24, for a total transaction of $1,522,298.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 358,313 shares of company stock worth $82,598,075. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on LHX. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $207.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $243.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $236.17.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

