Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Sells 2,014 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management decreased its holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 65.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,074 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,014 shares during the quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Albemarle by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,391,991 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,256,016,000 after purchasing an additional 133,942 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Albemarle by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,754,228 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,643,197,000 after purchasing an additional 928,984 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Albemarle by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,530,429 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,268,576,000 after purchasing an additional 271,845 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Albemarle by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,783,084 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $976,445,000 after acquiring an additional 490,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Albemarle by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,031,936 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $510,761,000 after acquiring an additional 551,690 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.98, for a total value of $296,787.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO John Clarence Barichivich III sold 540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.15, for a total value of $146,421.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,881 shares of company stock worth $11,182,002. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ALB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Albemarle from $262.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Albemarle from $131.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet lowered Albemarle from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $295.00 price target on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Albemarle from $247.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $236.15.

ALB stock opened at $266.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $244.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $211.28. Albemarle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $130.76 and a fifty-two week high of $291.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $31.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.59.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.28. Albemarle had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 6.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.54%.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

