Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Invests $321,000 in Core Alternative ETF (NYSEARCA:CCOR)

Posted by on Nov 27th, 2021

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Core Alternative ETF (NYSEARCA:CCOR) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 10,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in Core Alternative ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $218,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its stake in Core Alternative ETF by 83.3% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 13,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 6,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Core Alternative ETF by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 24,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 1,707 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:CCOR opened at $29.71 on Friday. Core Alternative ETF has a 52 week low of $27.67 and a 52 week high of $32.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.98.

