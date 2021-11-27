Lightspeed POS’s (LSPD) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Lightspeed POS (TSE:LSPD) in a research report released on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a C$103.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on LSPD. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Lightspeed POS in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a buy rating and a C$145.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank raised shares of Lightspeed POS to a buy rating and set a C$102.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$115.00 to C$140.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS to C$150.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$190.00 to C$125.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$122.13.

TSE LSPD opened at C$69.33 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.35, a current ratio of 8.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$111.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$108.92. The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.83. Lightspeed POS has a 52 week low of C$65.41 and a 52 week high of C$165.87.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

