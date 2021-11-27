Lightning (LIGHT) Price Reaches $0.62 on Exchanges

Lightning (CURRENCY:LIGHT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 26th. During the last seven days, Lightning has traded 12.6% lower against the dollar. Lightning has a total market cap of $39.54 million and $292,197.00 worth of Lightning was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lightning coin can now be bought for approximately $0.62 or 0.00001127 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Lightning alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001305 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001834 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003143 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.72 or 0.00045290 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00008361 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $128.75 or 0.00235847 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00012563 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48.34 or 0.00088541 BTC.

About Lightning

Lightning (LIGHT) is a coin. Lightning’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,269,692 coins. Lightning’s official Twitter account is @LightChainOne

According to CryptoCompare, “LIGHT’s double-layer structure is designed to enable an immutable, transparent, and decentralized system to apply to every corner of the world on a scalable and economic basis. LIGHT believes to be one of the key essentials for the next social improvement for mankind. “

Lightning Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lightning should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lightning using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lightning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lightning and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.