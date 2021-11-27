LightInTheBox (LITB) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, December 2nd.

LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $122.20 million for the quarter. LightInTheBox had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 28.40%.

Shares of LITB opened at $1.48 on Friday. LightInTheBox has a 1-year low of $1.03 and a 1-year high of $5.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.87 million, a PE ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.83.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LITB. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of LightInTheBox during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in LightInTheBox in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LightInTheBox during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $279,000. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LightInTheBox

LightInTheBox Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the online retail sale and distribution of consumer products. It operates through the Product Sales; and Services and Others segments. The Product sales segment comprises of sales of products including apparel and other general merchandize through its websites and mobile applications and other supplemental online.

