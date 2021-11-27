Liberum Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for SThree (LON:STEM)

Liberum Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of SThree (LON:STEM) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Liberum Capital currently has a GBX 650 ($8.49) price objective on the stock.

Shares of STEM opened at GBX 514 ($6.72) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 571.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 500.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.24, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of £686.86 million and a PE ratio of 24.95. SThree has a 1 year low of GBX 289.96 ($3.79) and a 1 year high of GBX 610 ($7.97).

In related news, insider Andrew Beach acquired 3,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 581 ($7.59) per share, for a total transaction of £20,009.64 ($26,142.72).

SThree plc provides specialist contract and permanent staffing services for technology, engineering, life sciences, banking and finance, and other sectors. It offers permanent, contract, project, retained, and executive search recruitment solutions, as well as support and mobility services. The company provides its services under the Computer Futures, Progressive, Huxley, Real Staffing Group, Global Enterprise Partners, JP Gray, Madison Black, Newington International, and Orgtel brands.

