Liberum Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for Gemfields Group (LON:GEM)

Liberum Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Gemfields Group (LON:GEM) in a research note published on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Liberum Capital currently has a GBX 20 ($0.26) price target on the stock.

Shares of GEM stock opened at GBX 12 ($0.16) on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 13.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 10.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.48, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 4.95. The firm has a market capitalization of £140.25 million and a P/E ratio of -12.00. Gemfields Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 6.15 ($0.08) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 15.70 ($0.21).

About Gemfields Group

Gemfields Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. It operates through seven segments: Zambia, Mozambique, Platinum Group Metals (PGMs), Steel Making Materials, Corporate, Faberge, and Other. The company is involved in the emerald, beryl, ruby, and corundum mining activities; wholesale and retail of jewelry and watches through directly operated boutiques and international wholesale partners, as well as online; and traded auction activity.

